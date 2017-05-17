Dangal In China: Aamir Khan's Film 'Maintains' Box Office Speed Dangal China Box Office: This week marks Dangal's second week run at the theatres and the blockbuster wrestling drama is in no mood to slow down

This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday:

#Dangal maintains the speed on weekdays in China... Week 2 [updated]:

Mon: $ 4.95 mn

Tue: $ 4.92 mn

Total: $ 70.33 million [Rs 450.39 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2017



Dangal released in India during Christmas last year, when the fate of the film was still being anticipated by trade analysts and the makers. Just a day ahead of Dangal hit theatres, Aamir Khan, who confessed to being extremely nervous, told reporters: "Numbers do not matter to me, neither do awards. The audience liking my film is equivalent to winning an award for me."



