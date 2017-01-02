Collapse
'Dangal' Effect: Haryana Government To Provide 100 Wrestling Mats For 'Akhadas'

All India | | Updated: January 02, 2017 08:58 IST
"Dangal" highlights the struggle of a wrestler father to train his daughters into international champions

Chandigarh:  The Haryana government on Sunday said 100 wrestling mats will be provided to 'akhadas' in the state following the success of Aamir Khan's film "Dangal". The film is based on wrestling.

Hayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who met wrestling champions Geeta and Babita Phogat and their coach-father Mahavir Singh Phogat, on whose lives film "Dangal" is based, said that his government has set up a committee led by the Chief Secretary to streamline the process of giving employment to the state's outstanding sportspersons. 

He said that based on the recommendations of this committee, a new policy for sportspersons would be formulated.

Geeta and Babita are ace wrestlers who hail from Balali village in Charkhi Dadri district.

Mr Khattar, on this occasion, also gave the first-ever "cashless Shagun" to Geeta Phogat who got married recently.

