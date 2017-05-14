Dangal Box Office In China: Aamir Khan's Film May Cross Its India Lifetime Collection

Aamir Khan's Dangal is soaring high in China. The film, which was released in the country on May 5 as Shaui Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Dad), has earned an unimaginable Rs. 87.66 crore in a single day thereby pushing the box office collections to Rs. 301.50 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adrash. The Indian box office collection of Dangal is Rs 387.38 crore. Dangal earned over Rs. 200 crore in China within first week of its release, thus becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in China. The film opened across 9,000 screens in China. "#Dangal mania grips China... Is SENSATIONAL on Sat... Grosses an UNIMAGINABLE $ 13.66 million [ 87.66 cr] in a *single* day...," wrote Mr Adarsh.
In another tweet Mr Adarsh added that Dangal's lifetime business in China might be much higher than its business in India. "#Dangal *lifetime biz* in China will be MUCH, MUCH HIGHER than its *lifetime biz* in India [ 387.38 cr]... Shocked?," he wrote.
Last month, Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari to promoted their film Dangal in China.
Dangal is based on the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. The film also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.
In India, Dangal was declared tax-free in six states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh - to promote Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, a social campaign started by the government which is aimed to reduce the selective abortion of females, to protect girls and to educate them. The film won four awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Action and Best Actor (Aamir Khan).