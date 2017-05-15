Dangal Box Office In China: Aamir Khan's Film Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore Mark, Earns Rs 382.69 Crore In China

After S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan's Dangal has made Indian cinema proud by becoming the next Indian film to breach the 1,000-crore mark worldwide. The film, which released in China on May 5 as Shaui Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle Dad), has made a stupendous collection of Rs. 382.69 crore in 10 days at the Chinese box office. The lifetime collection of the movie in India stands at Rs. 387.38 crore. Dangal collected Rs. 208.84 crore during the second weekend, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#Dangal collects an EARTH-SHATTERING $ 32.60 mn / 208.84 cr in *Weekend 2* in China... UNPRECEDENTED... Weekend 2 data follows," he tweeted.
#Dangal, #Baahubali2 and 1000 cr Club... Think big. Think global... My opinion: https://t.co/Uid8pINRevpic.twitter.com/ebZTW2EqfM— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017
#Dangal collects an EARTH-SHATTERING $ 32.60 mn / 208.84 cr in *Weekend 2* in China... UNPRECEDENTED... Weekend 2 data follows...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017
#Dangal - CHINA - Week 2 [updated]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2017
Fri: $ 6.21 mn
Sat: $ 13.86 mn
Sun: $ 12.53 mn
10-day total: $ 59.74 million [ 382.69 cr]
Dangal opened across 9,000 screens in China. The film earned over Rs. 200 crore in China within first week of its release, thereby emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film in China beating the record of Aamir Khan's 2014 film PK. Rajkumar Hirani's PK had collected a total of Rs.123 crore in the country.
Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is based on the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan), who taught wrestling to his daughters - Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portrayed the role of the Phogat sisters. The film also featured Sakshi Tanwar as wife of Mahavir Singh Phogat.
In India, the film won four awards at the 62nd Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Action and Best Actor (Aamir Khan).
Aamir Khan's Dangal first premiered in China at the Beijing Film Festival.