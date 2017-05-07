Dalit Groom Allegedly Beaten Up In Madhya Pradesh For Riding To Wedding Venue In Car

All India | | Updated: May 07, 2017 05:31 IST
A case under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act, police said. (Representational image)

A dalit bridegroom was allegedly beaten up for "daring" to ride a decorated car at Deri village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Arvind Singh, Akhand Singh, Prithvi Singh and Pintu Vishwakarma attacked Prakash Bansal, who was heading for the wedding venue in a decorated car last night, Inspector Rameshwar Dayal of Orchha Road police station said.

The group of four men forced Mr Bansal to alight from the car and thrashed him and six others of the marriage party, he said.

They also allegedly smashed up the camera of a photographer hired to click the pictures of the wedding, he said.

On getting the information, the police reached the spot and arrested Prithvi, Dayal said, adding a hunt has been launched to arrest the other suspects who fled from the spot.

A case under relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, police said.

Incidents of members of upper castes objecting to dalit grooms riding horses or using fancy vehicles during weddings have been reported in many areas, especially in Bundelkhand region.

Dalit atrocitiesChhatarpurMadhya Pradesh

