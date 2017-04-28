Dalit Beaten Up In Rajasthan For Riding Mare On His Wedding Day

A Dalit man was allegedly assaulted and dragged on road by a group of upper caste men for riding a mare at his own wedding procession in Rajasthan's Udaipur district.Kailash Meghwal, 25, was taking out his marriage procession in Jhalo Ka Dhana village in Udaipur when five to six men, infuriated to see a Dalit man riding a mare, a practice still considered an exclusive privilege for the upper caste, stopped him.They forced the groom to dismount the mare and assaulted the procession with beer bottles, rods and other sharp-edged weapons, police said.The groom, who suffered injuries on his body and head, lodged a police complaint yesterday night. One of the accused has been detained while hunt is on for others, police said today."We have booked a case against four people and investigation is on. To provide protection to the victim's family, we have deployed policemen," said Ghasa police station SHO Ramesh Kavia.In another case, two persons on way to a wedding function died after their car was hit by a truck near Bhairuji in Rajasthan's Sikar district.Four persons were in the jeep, travelling to a nearby place for a wedding reception. When the driver stopped the jeep at Bhairuji stand, a truck hit the vehicle, killing two persons, Dadiya SHO Ranveer Singh said. One was critically injured and shifted to Jaipur. The truck driver fled the spot and a case has been registered against him.