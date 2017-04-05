Dalai Lama Talks Rebirth At Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila

The Dalai Lama today spoke at length about death and rebirth but, tantalizingly, did not say where he may be reborn as the 15th Dalai Lama."I think of death at least six times a day. But I do not know if I will be able to practice them when death comes," he said.The Dalai Lama went on to speak of rebirth."After death, the mind is still there and decides on rebirth. Otherwise, many reincarnations are rubbish," he said."Including myself," he laughed and added.He was speaking at Bomdila at Arunachal Pradesh, where he is presently on a visit. He held a public prayer meeting and later, interacted with locals and answered questions on spirituality.The issue of the Dalai Lama's rebirth has become very controversial. At a recent interview, he had said that the Chinese government would not decide on his rebirth."I will decide where I am reborn and not the Chinese government," he said.The animosity on this issue goes back 20 years ago when the Chinese government whisked away the six-year-old Panchen Lama, who had been anointed by the Dalai Lama, from Tibet. Traditionally, the Panchen Lama plays a very important role in identifying the reincarnated Dalai Lama.The Chinese government, instead of the six-year-old, anointed and declared another young boy as Panchen Lama. He is under the care of the Chinese government.China also made it clear that the Panchen Lama, under its care, would identify the reincarnate when the time came. This is not acceptable to the 14th Dalai Lama."I may be the last Dalai Lama," he had said, at a recent interview.