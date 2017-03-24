'Dal Main Kaala', Says Mamata Banerjee On BJP's Victory In Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed serious doubt over the massive mandate won by the BJP in the recently held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. "Dal main kuch kaala hain (Something is fishy)," she said on the BJP's victory, further intensifying the debate surrounding the functioning of electronic voting machines or EVMs.Ms Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress, claimed that the arithmetic of BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh does not add up."How come, without doing anything and with the negative impact of demonetisation, the BJP got more than 300 seats? There is something wrong and fishy about it. Mayawati has raised doubts about EVMs and I think they still have the opportunity to challenge its functioning in courts," said the West Bengal Chief Minister in an interview to ABP Ananda, a local Bengali channel.She further advised Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati to forge an alliance against the BJP.In the interview, Ms Banerjee also launched a scathing attack on the BJP, which is looking to expand its footprint in West Bengal. Speaking on the Narada tapes, she accused the centre of conspiring against the Trinamool."It is a communal and political conspiracy by the BJP to stop Trinamool Congress from emerging as a contender against it in national politics," Ms Banerjee claimed.Interestingly, the West Bengal Chief Minister admitted that nominating industrialist KD Singh, who is said to have funded the sting, to the Rajya Sabha as a TMC candidate was a mistake."I thought he was a man with good credentials. But nominating KD Singh as a Rajya Sabha MP was a mistake. Sometimes, you learn from your mistakes," Ms Banerjee said.Ms Banerjee also claimed that the BJP had approached a leader from her to try and split Trinamool with the promise of making him Chief Minister of West Bengal.