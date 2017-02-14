Dainik Jagran Online Editor Arrested, Gets Bail

The police said Dainik Jagran published exit poll on February 13 after Uttar Pradesh first phase polls.

The editor of online edition of Dainik Jagran newspaper, jagran.com was arrested in connection with posting of a poll survey in alleged violation of directions of the Election Commission and later released on bail, police said today. Kavi Nagar police detained Shekhar Tripathi around 11 pm on Monday from his residence in Kaushamibi. He was later put under arrest and produced in a court which granted him bail, Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said. Following a direction from EC, FIRs have been lodged in all the 15 districts where the election was held in the first phase.Mr Tripathi was booked under Section 188 IPC and under sections 126A and 126B of Representation of People Act 1951.The police said Mr Tripathi published an exit poll on the website on February 13. The second phase of the state's assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is due on Wednesday.District Election Officer Nidhi Kesarwani said that in compliance with EC's order, district information officer Raj Bahadur Singh had registered an FIR at police station Kavinagar after which Mr Tripathi was detained.The complaint stated that the publication of the exit poll was aimed at confusing voters. It was a violation of the model code of conduct.Dainik Jagran newspaper last night said news about exit polls of Uttar Pradesh was published inadvertently on its English website and it was immediately removed after being detected by senior officials of the group.Uttar Pradesh votes in seven phases and the votes will be counted on March 11. The final phase of voting in the state is on March 8.