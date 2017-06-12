Daddy: Trailer Of Arjun Rampal's Film To Be Unveiled Tomorrow Actor Arjun Rampal unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Daddy on social media on Monday

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Poster of Arjun Rampal's film Daddy (Image courtesy: Arjun Rampal) New Delhi: Highlights Arjun will portray the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli Daddy, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, is slated to release on July 21 The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh Daddy on social media today. In the film, the 44-year-old actor will be seen portraying the role of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. "Ambition.Power.Mystery! Experience a sneak peek into the life of Daddy," wrote the Aankhen actor. Daddy, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, will be Arjun Rampal's first biopic. The trailer of the movie will be released by the makers of the film on Tuesday. Daddy also stars Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles. The movie is an insight into the Mumbai underworld and tracks Arun Gawli's journey from a gangster to a politician.



See the poster of Arjun Rampal's forthcoming film Daddy here:

Ambition.Power.Mystery! Experience a sneak peek into the life of Daddy. #DaddyTrailer out tomorrow @ 9:30PM. #DaddyRealStory @DaddyRealStory it's time. A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT



The official teaser of the film was released on December 1, 2016.





Daddy has been produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21.



Arjun Rampal made his acting debut with Rajiv Rai's 2001 film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. He later featured in films like Deewaanapan, Dil Hai Tumhaara and Dil Ka Rishta.



Arjun Rampal got his breakthrough in Bollywood with 2006 movie Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan. His films like Aankhen (2002), Om Shanti Om (2007), Rock On!! (2008), Housefull (2010) and Ra.One (2011) achieved commercial success and Arjun Rampal won a lot of appreciation for his performance.



Arjun Rampal has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Rock On!!.



was last seen in 2016 movie Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, co-starring Vidya Balan.





