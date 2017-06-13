Daddy Trailer: Arjun Rampal As Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli Will Leave You Intrigued The trailer of Arjun Rampal's upcoming movie Daddy was unveiled by the makers of the film on Tuesday

Daddy: Arjun Rampal in still from the trailer New Delhi: Highlights The film is a biopic of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli In the trailer, Arjun is seen in the signature Maharashtrian attire Daddy has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia Daddy has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel. The film, which also stars also stars Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles, will be Arjun Rampal's first biopic.



The trailer of Arjun Rampal's upcoming movie Daddy was unveiled by the makers of the film on Tuesday. The two-and-a-half minute trailer, which recreates the 1970s Mumbai, is sure to leave you enthralled as it gives a sneak peek into the journey of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, to be played by Arjun Rampal. In the trailer, Arjun Rampal is seen in the signature Maharashtrian attire with perfect Marathi accent.has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel. The film, which also stars also stars Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles, will be Arjun Rampal's first biopic.Watch the trailer of Arjun Rampal's upcoming filmhere: On Monday, Arjun Rampal had unveiled the first poster of Daddy . "Ambition.Power.Mystery! Experience a sneak peek into the life of Daddy," wrote theactor.Daddy is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21. Arjun Rampal made his acting debut with(2001). He got his breakthrough in Bollywood with(2006), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.Arjun Rampal has also featured in films like(2002),(2007),(2008),(2010) and(2011), in which his performance was highly appreciated by the film critics and the audience.Arjun Rampal has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 2008 movie Rock On!!, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.Arjun Rampal was last seen in 2016 movie, co-starring Vidya Balan.