Daddy Song Eid Mubarak Is Arjun Rampal's Gift For You

"On this special day, a very special qawaali for all of you, from," Arjun Rampal wrote while sharing the new song,, from his upcoming movie. In the film, the 44-year-old actor plays Mumbai-based gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli . The qawaali features Arjun in his initial days as a gangster and offers snippets of rivalry with fellow mob bosses. The song begins with a narration of Asha Gawli - Arun's wife played by Aishwarya Rajesh - and reveals that Eid is the only occasion when warring gangsters catch up over the celebratory meal -and try to settle their disputes.The song is another exemplification of the striking resemblance between Arjun Rampal's onscreen character and the gangster IRL . Arjun, who has also co-written and produced, told news agency IANS, that he would have opted for a different actor, had he not been satisfied with his look for the film."Getting the look right was very important for me. I wouldn't have done Daddy as an actor if I failed the look-test. So after the writing was done, the scary part came - the look test. I told Ashim (Ahluwalia) that if my look-test is miserable, I will still produce the film, Ashim will still direct it, and we will get another actor who would look like Arun Gawli," said Arjun.Watch the new song fromhere:is set in the 1970s and tracks the journey of Arun Gawli's life from a crime lord to an elected legislator, a position he held from 2004 to 2009. "I am playing a real life character, so the first thing for me was to look like him. I did not go to the gym for two years and stopped lifting weight to lose 20 kg, as I had muscle," Arjun told IANS of playing the gangster on screen.Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia,also stars Nishikant Kamat, Rajesh Shringarpure and Anand Ingale and hits screens on July 21.