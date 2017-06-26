Daddy Song Eid Mubarak Is Arjun Rampal's Gift For You The song begins with a narration of Asha Gawli - Arun's wife played by Aishwarya Rajesh - and reveals that Eid is the only occasion when warring gangsters catch up over the celebratory meal - iftaar and try to settle their disputes

129 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arjun Rampal in a still from the Daddy song New Delhi: Highlights Eid Mubarak released on Monday evening "A very special qawaali for all of you," Arjun tweeted Arjun plays gangster Arun Gawli in Daddy Daddy," Arjun Rampal wrote while sharing the new song, Eid Mubarak, from his upcoming movie Daddy. In the film, the 44-year-old actor plays iftaar and try to settle their disputes.



The song is another exemplification of the striking resemblance Daddy, told news agency IANS, that he would have opted for a different actor, had he not been satisfied with his look for the film.



"Getting the look right was very important for me. I



Watch the new song from Daddy here:





Daddy is set in the 1970s and tracks the journey of Arun Gawli's life from a crime lord to an elected legislator, a position he held from 2004 to 2009. "I am playing a real life character, so the first thing for me was to look like him. I did not go to the gym for two years and stopped lifting weight to lose 20 kg, as I had muscle," Arjun told IANS of playing the gangster on screen.



Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Daddy also stars Nishikant Kamat, Rajesh Shringarpure and Anand Ingale and hits screens on July 21.





"On this special day, a very special qawaali for all of you, from," Arjun Rampal wrote while sharing the new song,, from his upcoming movie. In the film, the 44-year-old actor plays Mumbai-based gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli . The qawaali features Arjun in his initial days as a gangster and offers snippets of rivalry with fellow mob bosses. The song begins with a narration of Asha Gawli - Arun's wife played by Aishwarya Rajesh - and reveals that Eid is the only occasion when warring gangsters catch up over the celebratory meal -and try to settle their disputes.The song is another exemplification of the striking resemblance between Arjun Rampal's onscreen character and the gangster IRL . Arjun, who has also co-written and produced, told news agency IANS, that he would have opted for a different actor, had he not been satisfied with his look for the film."Getting the look right was very important for me. I wouldn't have done Daddy as an actor if I failed the look-test. So after the writing was done, the scary part came - the look test. I told Ashim (Ahluwalia) that if my look-test is miserable, I will still produce the film, Ashim will still direct it, and we will get another actor who would look like Arun Gawli," said Arjun.Watch the new song fromhere:is set in the 1970s and tracks the journey of Arun Gawli's life from a crime lord to an elected legislator, a position he held from 2004 to 2009. "I am playing a real life character, so the first thing for me was to look like him. I did not go to the gym for two years and stopped lifting weight to lose 20 kg, as I had muscle," Arjun told IANS of playing the gangster on screen.Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia,also stars Nishikant Kamat, Rajesh Shringarpure and Anand Ingale and hits screens on July 21.