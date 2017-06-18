Father Couldn't Afford The Fee. Bihar School Strips 2 Girls, Throws Them Out The incident took place in Begusarai, 125 km east of state capital Patna on Friday.

Two school girls in Bihar's Begusarai were allegedly stripped of their uniform for not paying fee. Patna: Two young girls were allegedly stripped of their school uniform by a private school in Bihar's Begusarai district and forced to walk down home in a semi-naked condition on Friday because they could not pay the school fees.



In video footage that captures their humiliating journey through the village lanes, the two sisters are seen taking baby steps.



Somewhere down the road, a villager took the girls in and gave them some clothes to cover themselves. One of them was a nursery student; the elder one was in Class I.



The shocking incident took place 125 km east of state capital Patna on Friday.



The girls hailed from a poor family that wanted them to get a good education. But this time, their poor father had reportedly missed several deadlines to bring in the money for the uniforms and school fees. He had asked the private school for some more time; his request was rejected.



Three persons have been arrested by the police including the school principal and teacher.



In his complaint to the police, a Press Trust of India report said, the father Chunchun Sah was asked to meet a teacher when he went to pick up his daughters from school. She demanded that he deposit the fee for the school uniform. Mr Sah wanted some time to arrange the money but the teacher allegedly would have none of it. Eventually, the teacher took off the uniform worn by his daughters in front of everyone and threw the girls out of the school.



There have been several instances over the last few years where children have been humiliated, in some cases also driven to suicide, for their inability to pay for their education in a private institute.

(With inputs from PTI)



