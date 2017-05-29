Cyclone Mora Likely To Cause Heavy Rain In Northeast, Odisha

The landfall of cyclone Mora is expected near Chittagong in Bangladesh.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 29, 2017 10:34 IST
Cyclone Mora likely to hit Bangladesh coast tomorrow, heavy rain expected in northeastern states

New Delhi:  The cyclonic storm Mora is likely to hit Bangladesh coast in the next 24 hours and heavy rain is expected in West Bengal and northeastern states, the Met department has said. The intensifying cyclone may make landfall in Bangladesh near Chittagong.

Sources say the cyclone may also help pull in the monsoon faster towards the mainland. The monsoon is expected to arrive over Kerala anytime now.

Rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Odisha, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, the forecast said.

Sea condition would be rough to very rough along and off Andaman Islands and off West Bengal Coast in next 24 hours and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
 

Cyclone Mora

