Curfew To Be Relaxed In Sirsa Between 7am-7 pm Today

With no instances of violence being reported here after the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the district administration on Monday decided to relax curfew from 7 am to 7 pm today.During the period, schools and colleges will also remain open.The decision was taken at a high level meeting between authorities.Sirsa town is home to the sprawling Dera headquarters where the sect's followers had gathered in large numbers ahead of Ram Rahim's conviction."During the relaxation of curfew people can buy their household items. Also, schools colleges and other educations institutions will also remain open during the period," Special Commissioner (Civil), V Umashankar told PTI.Earlier in the day, Inspector General (Hisar range) A S Dhillon said there has been no report of violence by Dera followers in the district.A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison after his conviction in two rape cases.CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two cases that date back to 2002, said defence lawyer S K Garg Narwana.He said both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 20 years in jail for the flamboyant guru who has millions of followers and counts politicians as well as celebrities as his friends.The conviction of the Dera head triggered arson and violence across Haryana that claimed 36 lives and injured over 250 people. In Sirsa, four people died and 58 were injured.