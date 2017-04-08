Curfew In Odisha's Bhadrak After Protests Over 'Offensive' Facebook Posts

While schools, colleges and markets remain closed in Odisha's Bhadrak area today after a curfew was imposed last evening following clashes between two communities, the situation is under control, the police said. The curfew is most likely to be lifted by 6 am on Sunday.Restrictions were put in place as fresh violence erupted in some areas of Bhadrak, about 130 km from Bhubaneshwar, after peace talks failed to resolve the row triggered by alleged abusive remarks on Facebook against Lord Ram and Sita on Ram Navmi. 35 people have been detained so far.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is on a five-day tour to Delhi, tweeted, "I sincerely appeal to all in Bhadrak for peace & harmony; have directed stringent action against any attempt to disrupt peace."Trouble erupted last night after youth members of Bajarang Dal, VHP and Sri Ramnavami Committee staged demonstration outside the Bhadrak Town police station against the alleged abusive remarks and photos that went viral on social media. The protesters also took to the streets, burnt tyres and vandalised shops. They clashed with police personnel and threw stones. Senior police officer Sudhakar Jena was injured and a police vehicle was damaged in the incident, police said.The police had to resort to lathicharge to control the situation as attempts were made to violate prohibition on large gatherings. Roads were blocked near High school, Town hall, Bonth and Akhandalamani Chhak.The demonstrators also filed a complaint and demanded immediate arrest of those who posted "objectionable" remarks. President of Bhadrak Muslim Jamaat Abdul Bari also condemned the alleged comments about Lord Ram.The Odisha DG and Home Secretary are in Bhadrak to take stock of the situation and have appealed to all to maintain peace in the city.