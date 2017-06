At 45.1 degrees Celsius, the Jammu city recorded its highest temperature this season.

New Delhi: As a major part of the country has virtually turned into a cauldron, Sunday became the hottest day of the season for many cities where mercury touched the deadly 47-48 degrees Celsius mark. Delhi, which has remained in the tight grip of intense heat, saw the average maximum shooting up to 44.6 degrees -- four notches above normal. While the minimum was 30.4 degrees, three notches above the season's average. Though the mercury is expected to drop a few notches today in the national capital, respite is likely tomorrow in the form of thunderstorm and rain.