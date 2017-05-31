Crime Branch to Assist Probe Into E-Rickshaw Driver's Killing

The Crime Branch has been roped in to assist a probe into the killing of an e-rickshaw driver who had objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station here.The police said that eight teams are working to crack the case. They are probing other angles including personal enmity and professional rivalry, a senior police officer said today.The police called a few men for questioning and inquiry but no headway had been made so far. It is suspected that the accused were students of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.Delhi Police spokesperson Dependra Pathak said that the Crime Branch has been brought in to assist the district police in its probe in the case.The Crime Branch team visited the spot and questioned some eyewitnesses.Ravinder (32) was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to two of them urinating in public near the metro station on Saturday.Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4. They urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder, objected, the police said. He had asked them to use a public toilet nearby.The police have collected CCTV footage from the liquor shop in which two of the accused can be seen. They are trying to ascertain their identity.Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the killing and directed the authorities to punish the culprits.Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, met the family members of the victim yesterday.The Delhi government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for Ravinder's family.