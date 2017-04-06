Cricket Team In Kashmir Played Pak Anthem Before Match, Police Case Filed

A police case has been filed against a local cricket team in Kashmir's Ganderbal district for allegedly playing the Pakistani national anthem before a match. A video has also surfaced, which shows the players wearing the jersey of the Pakistani team. The match apparently took place between two villages sometime last week at Wusan in Ganderbal district. The police said the players were called today for questioning and a case has been registered against them.While support to Pakistan during face-offs with India on cricket field has caused numerous campus conflicts, playing of Pakistani national anthem and raising flags of Pakistan has happened earlier in the Valley. Police cases have been filed on several such instances. Sources said the government chose to act this time since the video was being shared extensively on social media.In February, army chief Bipin Rawat had warned the locals in Kashmir about raising flags of ISIS and Pakistan, saying if such activities continue, the authorities will have to take "harsher measures"."We request local population... people who have picked up arms, local boys, if they continue with these acts of terrorism, displaying flags of ISIS and Pakistan, they will be treated as anti-nationals," General Rawat had said. He had added that the army, despite its "people-friendly operations", were not getting the necessary support from the local people.Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said parents should control and counsel teenagers to avert such instances.In 2015, her father and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had said waving of Pakistani flags is illegal and "unacceptable" and in such cases, the law will take its course. His comments came a day after Pakistani flags were waved at a rally organised by Kashmiri separatist Masarat Alam, whose release from jail in March that year had triggered controversy.