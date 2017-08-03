CPM, BJP Lawmakers Clash In Lok Sabha Over 'Killings' In Kerala

Members of the CPI(M) and the BJP today clashed in the Lok Sabha after the former objected to some BJP members' remarks attacking them over the political violence in Kerala.Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, senior CPI(M) leader P Karunakaran took strong exception to some BJP members calling Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the party "terrorists" yesterday in the House.The BJP members indulged in heated exchanges as other CPI(M) members who vociferously protested the remarks made by two BJP members' remarks during the Zero Hour yesterday.Mr Karunakaran also said as per rules, the BJP MPs cannot name or attack those who are not present in the House and are not in a position to defend themselves. The House witnessed noisy scenes and Mr Karunakaran could not be heard further due to the uproar, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House briefly.When the House met again, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan disallowed the issue to be raise again, saying whatever lawmakers from both parties said, had gone on record.Protesting Left members then stormed into the well with CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim being heard asking the Chair not to "succumb to pressure tactics" of the ruling party members.The Speaker finally allowed Mr Karunakaran to speak again. He said the Kerala chief minister has been holding meetings with members of the RSS, the Left and other stake holders to end violence and said that many Left workers have been also been killed over the years. Mr Yechury was also attacked, he said.As BJP members protested again, the Speaker said the BJP members should not turn the House into a 'Kurukshetra' but 'Dharmakshetra' where they could debate issues.