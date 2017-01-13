Covered In Thick Snow, Kashmir's Winter Wonderland Gulmarg Attracting Tourists

Wrapped in a thick blanket of snow, Kashmir's winter wonderland Gulmarg is drawing tourists. As icicles are hanging from the roof edges and branches of tall alpine trees drooping under the weight of snow, it's a perfect setting tourists have been dreaming to see. The heavy snowfall is reviving tourism that was badly hit by recent unrest in Kashmir."Snowfall, the beauty and this valley has brought me here. I have never seen such a place nor one can see it again after moving out of this place," said a tourist from Kolkata.Tourists say driving over four feet deep snow at Kongdori and a ride on Gulmarg cable car is making their visit memorable. Dozens of eco-friendly snow scooters for adventure tourism and all-terrain vehicles have become a big draw."I will tell all my friends to visit here. Come to Kashmir. It's really great. There is very good atmosphere, come and enjoy," said another tourist from Maharashtra.The arrival of tourists had taken a downturn completely after the unrest erupted in July last year following the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani. But after last week's snowfall, things are looking up. Officials say about 1000 tourists are visiting daily."It's after six year such a good snowfall has occurred, tourists arrivals are now picking up and more tourists are expected," said Manzoor Ahmad, who drives a snow scooter.In Gulmarg, snow means more tourists and more tourists mean more economy and jobs. Gulmarg has come to life after heavy snowfall.