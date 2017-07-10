Court Directs Man To Pay Maintenance To Mother, Rejects Plea Against It

It's unfortunate that a widow had to knock the doors of the court against her son and daughter- in-law, a city court said while dismissing a man's plea opposing the payment of monthly maintenance to his mother.Additional Sessions Judge Manoj Jain dismissed the appeal of north-west Delhi resident Anil Kumar against a trial court order asking him to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 2,500 to his mother in a domestic violence case, and said he and his family "took things for granted"."It is really unfortunate that a widowed mother had to knock the doors of the court against her son, daughter-in-law and grandsons for seeking various reliefs in a domestic violence case... They seem to have taken things for granted and want to indicate as if they are doing some charity by paying a paltry sum of Rs 2,500 per month as maintenance (to the mother)," the court said.It noted that the son had the audacity not to obey the court order by avoiding the payment to his mother. "She (mother) filed her petition way back in 2012 and her son has shown the audacity of not obeying the orders of the court and deliberately avoiding the payment for non-existing reasons," it said.The mother had in 2012 filed a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act seeking monthly maintenance and interim relief in their property in north-west Delhi. The trial court had then asked the son not to dispose of the property and asked him to pay a monthly maintenance amount of Rs 2,500.The man, his wife and three kids moved the court against the order in 2013. The Sessions court, however, noted that there were arrears pending in the monthly maintenance and refused to entertain his appeal.