Court Convicts Man Who Murdered Wife And Stored Her Body In Deep Freezer

A court in Dehradun today convicted Delhi's software engineer Rajesh Gulati for murdering his wife, Anupama, in cold blood seven years ago and keeping her body in a deep freezer after chopping it into pieces.Convicting Gulati under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC in the seven-year-old case which had shaken the nation, Additional District and Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar said the quantum of punishment would be pronounced tomorrow.Joint Director (law) J S Bisht said the arguments in the case were concluded on August 18.The couple's four-year-old twins had also given evidence in the case but the court did not attach any importance to it.The blood-curdling murder had come to a light on December 11, 2010 about two months after it was committed when Anupama's brother came to see her at the couple's residence at the Prakash Nagar colony in the Cantt area after failing to get in touch with her for a number of days.When Gulati could not tell him anything about Anupama's whereabouts, he reported the matter to the police.He told his children that their mother had gone to Delhi.Upon being arrested, Gulati confessed to the murder, saying he hid the body in the bathroom for two days before using an electric grinder to cut her body up and hiding it in a deep-freezer for nearly two months.The police later found Anupama's foot wrapped in a polythene bag in a jungle on the foothills of Mussoorie, where Gulati had said he had thrown pieces of the body.