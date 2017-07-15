Couple End Life In Delhi Guest House

A young couple from the national capital allegedly committed suicide under mysteriously circumstances in a local guest house, police said on Friday.Police said a boy aged 20 years and a 19-year-old girl on Thursday booked a room online in a guest house in west Delhi's Dwarka Sector 17. They were to check out on Friday but did not. They were also not seen outside by anyone since they entered the room."They visited the guest house and introduced themselves as boyfriend and girlfriend. The boy was a resident of Dwarka Sector 16, while the girl was from Rohini in Delhi. They were in a relationship. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind this extreme step," a senior police officer said."As they did not come out of the room till Friday afternoon, the room service boy knocked at the door. When response came from the room for a long time, the guest house staff informed police," the officer said.Police forced open the door only to find the couple hanging from the ceiling fan. A team of forensic experts also examined the spot."We are trying to ascertain the reason for their suicide. Their family members have been informed. Prima facie it appears that they took the extreme step due to problems arising out of their love affair," he added.