Counting Of Votes For The Presidential Election Is Underway

The name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan would be known by 5:00 pm, with the counting of the votes underway in Delhi.

All India | | Updated: July 20, 2017 11:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Counting Of Votes For The Presidential Election Is Underway

The numbers are stacked in the favour of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi:  The counting of votes for the presidential election was underway in Delhi today with NDA's nominee Ram Nath Kovind contesting against the opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

The name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan would be known by 5:00 pm. The voting took place on Monday.

First, the ballot box of the Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from the different states would be counted on an alphabetical basis.

The votes would be counted on four separate tables and there would be eight rounds of counting.

An Election Commission official, who has witnessed two previous presidential polls, said results are usually declared around 5:00 pm.

Close to 99 per cent voting was recorded for electing India's next president.

32 polling stations, including the one in Parliament house, have been set up in various states.

A total of 4,896 voters -- 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs -- were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college.

While the value of an MLA's vote depends on the population of the state he or she belongs to, the value of an MP's vote remains the same at 708.

The numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling coalition's nominee Mr Kovind, a former Bihar governor, over the opposition candidate and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIn a National First, This Delhi Train Gets A Big Makeover
presidentialelection2017President election 2017Ram Nath KovindMeira Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMi Max 2

................................ Advertisement ................................