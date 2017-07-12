Countdown To Katrina Kaif's Birthday. Here's Pic

Katrina Kaif will celebrate her 34th birthday on July 16

All India | Written by | Updated: July 12, 2017 21:27 IST
Katrina Kaif is currently promoting Jagga Jasoos (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "I just loveeee birthdays ... Cake no. 3," Katrina wrote on Instagram
  2. She stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos
  3. Jagga Jasoos releases on July 14
Katrina Kaif is just a few days away from celebrating her 34th birthday (July 16). But for the actress, celebrations have already begun. Katrina, who is currently busy promoting Jagga Jasoos, posted about the birthday celebrations on Instagram. "Birthday cake from Disney. I just loveeee birthdays ... Cake no. 3," she captioned her post. Katrina stars opposite in Anurag Basu-directed Jagga Jasoos, which releases on July 14. Jagga Jasoos is a story of a yo Ranbir Kapoorung detective Jagga, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif features as his accomplice. Jagga is in search of his missing father. Here's Katrina's post.
 
 

Birthday cake from Disney . I just loveeee birthdays ... Cake no. 3

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Of the film, Katrina earlier told news agency IANS, "We all enjoyed the process while filming. Every day when we gathered on set, we knew we are creating something new and interesting. As an actor, the outcome is not in our hand, but the process... I thoroughly enjoyed."

Katrina and Ranbir broke-up in January last year after dating for about six years. They are also co-star of films such as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani and Rajneeti. Katrina now considers Ranbir to be his best friend, reported IANS. Jagga Jasoos is produced by Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, an old picture of Katrina Kaif with late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, went viral on social media this week. Neha Dhupia and Aditi Gowitrikar also feature in the picture along with Katrina.
 


After Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif will star in Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan. She is also filming Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

(With IANS inputs)

