Countdown Begins For South Asia Satellite, PM Modi's 450-crore 'Gift' to SAARC: 10 Facts

Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: A 28-hour countdown has started for India's "gift" to SAARC nations -- the Rs 235-crore South Asia Satellite -- which will take off tomorrow from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. India's space diplomacy is seen as a move to counter to China's growing influence in the area. While seven nations, including India, will use the satellite, the biggest beneficiaries could be Bhutan and Maldives as the rest have their own space programmes. Pakistan is not participating in the project.