Cop Who 'Disappeared' 2 Years Ago Caught From Madhya Pradesh Village

A senior police officer in Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly went missing two years ago under mysterious circumstances, was located at a lodge near Kahrgone, about 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, by a police team from Bhopal.A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mansingh Tekam's from Madhya Pradesh Police was caught from a lodge in Barwah town on Thursday night, police said.Police got information about Mr Tekam's whereabouts from its sources following which a team of cops from Bhopal reached Vishranti Lodge and knocked the door of the room where he was hiding. He was identified with the help of one of his relatives and took him into custody last night, a police officer from Barwah, who did not wish to be identified, said.The police team headed back to Bhopal along with Mr Tekam, the official said.The DSP disappeared from Bhopal about two years back and a missing person report was filed in the Jehangirabad Police Station at Bhopal, a police official said.He was posted in the police headquarters (Bhopal) at that time and the reason behind his sudden disappearance is not yet clear. His family members too were forced to work as labourers in Anooppur district's Chandniya village, as per local media reports.Further investigation is underway, police added.