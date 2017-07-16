Cop Among 4 Arrested In Kashmir For Alleged Links With Hizbul Mujahideen The men were involved in providing logistic support and helping the group in conducting the terror attack on Khurshid Ahmed, a special police officer, on June 11, the police said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Four men with links to Hizbul Mujahideen have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational) Srinagar: Four men with links to terror group Hizbul Mujahideen - one of them a police constable -- have been arrested in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today. The men were involved in providing logistic support and helping the group in conducting the terror attack on Khurshid Ahmed, a special police officer, on June 11, the police said.



The men were identified as Amir Mohidin, a bank employee from Chitragam, constable Towseef Ahmad of Chakoora, Basharat Yusuf Mir, a private teacher and Iftikar Rather.



. The police said the module was being spearheaded by Parvez Wani alias Mubashir, one of the local leaders of the terror group.



Investigation revealed that the attack on the Shopian police station had been carried out by a Srinagar-based Hizbul Mujahideen unit. One Nazim Nazir Dar, on the direction of terrorists Saddam Padder and Irfan Abdullah Ganie, had carried out the attack, the police said.



Police said the four arrested men had provided logistic support to the attackers. Further investigation is being held into their roles.



Investigation conducted so far reveals their complicity in entering into "criminal conspiracy for carrying future attacks on policemen and civilians," the police said.



Senior police officer Imtiaz Mir said the Hizbul Mujahideen was planning to hold a massive recruitment drive. "We have been seeing that attempts have been made by terrorist org to recruit young boys. Recently we saved 10 boys," he said, adding that one of them even went to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and got training from the terror group.



Four men with links to terror group Hizbul Mujahideen - one of them a police constable -- have been arrested in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today. The men were involved in providing logistic support and helping the group in conducting the terror attack on Khurshid Ahmed, a special police officer, on June 11, the police said.The men were identified as Amir Mohidin, a bank employee from Chitragam, constable Towseef Ahmad of Chakoora, Basharat Yusuf Mir, a private teacher and Iftikar Rather. Another Hizbul module was detected in Baramullah and three men were arrested . The police said the module was being spearheaded by Parvez Wani alias Mubashir, one of the local leaders of the terror group.Investigation revealed that the attack on the Shopian police station had been carried out by a Srinagar-based Hizbul Mujahideen unit. One Nazim Nazir Dar, on the direction of terrorists Saddam Padder and Irfan Abdullah Ganie, had carried out the attack, the police said.Police said the four arrested men had provided logistic support to the attackers. Further investigation is being held into their roles.Investigation conducted so far reveals their complicity in entering into "criminal conspiracy for carrying future attacks on policemen and civilians," the police said.Senior police officer Imtiaz Mir said the Hizbul Mujahideen was planning to hold a massive recruitment drive. "We have been seeing that attempts have been made by terrorist org to recruit young boys. Recently we saved 10 boys," he said, adding that one of them even went to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and got training from the terror group.