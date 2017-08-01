Cooking Gas Price Hike Triggers Huge Opposition Protest In Rajya Sabha

The government's move to raise the price of cooking gas by Rs 4 every month till next March triggered a huge row in parliament's upper house today. The rich, the opposition contended, had voluntarily given up subsidy on cooking gas so the poor could have the benefit. Now the government was eliminating subsidy even for the poor, that too at a time when the global oil prices are down, the opposition said.The information on the price hike - meant to eliminate the subsidy on cooking gas -- had come in a written reply in Lok Sabha yesterday by oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In May, the government had authorised oil companies to raise LPG prices by Rs 4 every month till March 2018, the minister had said.Today, Trinamool Congress lawmaker raised the issue, saying the government was not fulfilling its social commitment to provide cooking gas at subsidised rates. The argument was soon taken up by the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and the Left Front.Accusing the government of "killing the poor", a united opposition charged into the well of the house and forced two adjournments.