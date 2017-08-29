Convicted Ram Rahim Skipped Dinner In Rohtak Jail, Took Sips Of Milk, Water

Convicted Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women, didn't have a morsel of food he was provided last night at Rohtak's Sunaria jail, a prison official said. He had some water during the night and took sips of milk in the morning, he added.The 50-year-old self-styled godman has been crying ever since he was brought to his cell after his much-discussed sentencing in the 15-year-old rape case that took place at the Rohtak jail. He refused to talk to anybody, skipped his dinner and was seen roaming in the small room, officials said.A special CBI court yesterday sentenced Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in jail for raping two of his "gullible and blind followers" between 1999 and 2001, holding he acted like a "wild beast" who did not even spare his own "pious" female disciples.Judge Jagdeep Singh in his nine-page order had pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two rapes that date back to 2002. A fine of Rs 15 lakh in each case was also imposed.After the sentencing, he cried and said, "I am innocent... please forgive me." He had to be taken out of the court by commandos, according to witnesses. He couldn't stop weeping as he was taken for his medical tests, given prison wear and lodged in a cell.Ram Rahim will not be sharing the cell with anyone for security reasons and two policemen and two security guards will protect him, said jail officials.