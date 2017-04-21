Controversial Punjab Cop Salwinder Singh Surrenders

Controversial police officer Salwinder Singh on Thursday surrendered before a local court in connection with a sexual harassment case.A Superintendent of Police, Mr Singh was mired in a controversy after a group of terrorists kidnapped him nearly 30 hours before they attacked the Pathankot Air Force station in January last year.The police had registered a case of sexual harassment against him on August 2 last year in which complainant Rajneesh Kumar, an employee of Powercom and a resident of Gurdaspur, had lodged that he was implicated in a false rape case.Mr Singh had allegedly taken Rs 50,000 to delete the complainant's name from the FIR.In the meantime he had developed "illicit" relations with the complainant's wife as Mr Singh used to visit his house on the pretext to conduct probe, it was alleged.The case against him was registered after a probe by police.The bail plea of Mr Singh had already been rejected in the sexual case by a court here on August 11 last year.Earlier, at least six women police personnel had lodged a complaint with Director General of Police Suresh Arora last year in which they alleged that they were sexual harassed by Mr Singh.On their complaint, a probe committee had found him guilty.Meanwhile, Chief Judicial Magistrate Rohit Bansal sent him into judicial custody for 14 days.