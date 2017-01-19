Controversial Preacher Zakir Naik To Be Questioned by NIA

Salafist televangelist Zakir Naik is likely to be summoned for questioning by the National Investigation Agency, which has been investigating him for the past 6 months. It is already examining 78 banks accounts and investments involving Rs 100 crore linked to him. Questioning Dr Naik, though, might prove a challenge since the preacher has been out of the country since his name was linked to last year's terror attack in Bangladesh. At present, he is said to be in Dubai.A case was registered a case against Zakir Naik in November, four months after the attack in Dhaka's Holey Artisan Cafe, in which 20 people were killed. Bangladesh said the five terrorists involved in the attack were following the sermons of Dr Naik. The Home Ministry, since, banned Dr Naik's NGO, the Islamic Research Foundation, after examining its records.The agency, which is scanning the transactions of 78 bank accounts linked to Dr Naik and his associates, said the accounts have increased their suspicions."The transactions seem layered and very complex," said an official. "We are also examining funds coming into Harmony Media Limited, which was one of the companies producing content for Peace TV, owned by Naik. Funds were coming in from several countries," he added.The agency is also looking into investments made in property by the IRF in Mumbai and surrounding areas, to the tune of Rs 100 crore.The agency is also in the process of examining 23 entities - individuals, companies and organisations associated with Dr Naik.His sister Nailah Naushad Noorani has been questioned twice already, once in Mumbai, and then in Delhi at the NIA headquarters. Dr Naik has not been questioned yet.