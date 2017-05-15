Constable Who Battled Naxals In Chattisgarh's Bijapur On Sunday Succumbs To Injuries

Yesterday, two policemen were injured in a gun-battle with naxals in the same Basaguda area.

All India | | Updated: May 15, 2017 15:59 IST
2 constables of the District Reserve Group admitted to a hospital after an encounter with Maoists. (File)

Raipur:  A Special Task Force (STF) constable, who was critically injured late last evening in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, died today, police said.

"Constable Salabh Upadhyay died in the wee hours while he was being air-lifted from Basaguda for treatment," Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada region) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Constable Upadhyay had sustained bullet injuries on his head in the gun-battle between a joint team of security forces and terrorists took place in a restive forest pocket of Bijapur's Basaguda police station area late last evening, he said.

The chopper was sent in the wee hours and while the jawan was being retrieved, he succumbed to his injuries, he added.

The constable was a native of Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh.     

Joint teams of Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and district police were out on an operation based on inputs about the location of Maoist hideouts in Basaguda and Awapalli police area of Bijapur since Saturday (May 13).

Yesterday, two policemen were injured in a gun-battle with naxals in the Basaguda area. They were airlifted to Raipur where they have been admitted in a private hospital.

