Considering Visa Application Of Kulbhushan Jadhav's Mother, Says Pakistan

Pakistan has said that it is considering a visa application of the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav for a visit to meet her son who was sentenced to death by a military court.New Delhi had requested Islamabad to allow Avantika Jadhav to meet her son, 46-year-old Kulbhushan Jadhav."Pakistan is considering the Indian request for the grant of visa to the mother of Kulbushan Yadav," Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria was quoted as saying by state-run Radio Pakistan.Mr Zakaria's remarks came two days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she had written a "personal letter" to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz asking for approval of Avantika Jadhav's visa application so that she may travel to Pakistan.She also said that Mr Aziz did not even respond to her letter."I wrote a personal letter to Mr Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan. However, Mr Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter," she had tweeted.However, Mr Zakaria said that asking for recommendations from Mr Aziz to grant visas was against "diplomatic norms", Dawn newspaper reported.Mr Zakaria also accused India of imposing "conditions" for the approval of medical visas of Pakistani patients seeking medical treatment in the country.Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military tribunal in April on charges of espionage and terrorism.Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.Pakistan has dismissed India's consular access request to Mr Jadhav more than 15 times. India has accused Pakistan of repeatedly violating the Vienna Convention by doing so.India had approached the International Court of Justice in May seeking provisional stay to execution of Mr Jadhav which was granted.