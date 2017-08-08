Congress Working Committee Meet Today

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday, the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, and is likely to adopt a resolution on it.The meeting will take place on a day of polling for Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, where the fate of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel hangs in balance due to resignations from the party days before the election. Seven Congress MLAs have resigned from the party over the last fortnight.CWC, which is the party's highest decision-making body, is likely to affirm party's role in the freedom struggle and also attack the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.The Congress meeting also assumes significance in the wake of assembly polls later this year in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. It comes days after party Vice President Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones while he was on tour of flood-affected areas of Gujarat. The windowpanes of his car were shattered and his personal security officer injured.The meeting, to be chaired by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, will be held a day before the special sitting of the two Houses of Parliament to mark the anniversary of Quit India Day.The Indian National Congress had launched the Quit India campaign in 1942 that called for India's immediate independence from Britain.