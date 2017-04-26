Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi To Address Rally In Gujarat On May 1

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Dediapada town of the tribal-dominated Narmada district in Gujarat on May 1. The rally is organised as part of the party's ongoing 'Adivasi Adhikar Abhiyan', state unit Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki said today.Besides being the International Labour Day, May 1 also happens to be the foundation day of Gujarat. State Congress leaders today held a meeting at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad to formulate a strategy to strengthen the party at booth level, ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year.The meeting was attended by Mr Solanki, AICC spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil and former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia, apart from several leaders.During the meeting, it was decided that the party would raise the issues concerning fishermen through a campaign called "Kinara Bachao (Save the Coastline)".The campaign, to be led by Mr Modhwadia, would kick off from the coastal town of Mandvi in Kutch district on May 3, the party stated in a release.While addressing the party workers and leaders, Mr Gohil stressed that instead of worrying about EVM machines, the party cadres need to focus on reaching out to people in a positive manner, it said.Both Mr Solanki and Mr Modhwadia urged the party leaders, especially observers of each Assembly seat, to step up their efforts for the elections, due in December, by establishing direct contact with voters in their respective constituencies, stated the release.