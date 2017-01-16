Congress To Protest Outside 4 RBI Offices On Wednesday

Congress today demanded the resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel over the bank's "loss of autonomy" and said the party will protest outside RBI offices in Mumbai, Nagpur, Bangalore and Ahmedabad on January 18 over the issue of demonetisation.Maharashtra Congress president and former state Chief Minister, Ashok Chavan, will lead the protest in Mumbai, while the Leader of Opposition in legislative Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, will participate in Nagpur.Former Maharashtra Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushil Kumar Shinde will take part in the protests in Bangalore and Ahmedabad respectively, it was decided at a party meeting here today."Similarly, the party has also planned to hold a state-level convention in Mumbai on January 29 over the issue of demonetisation," former union Home minister and senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde said today.Ashok Chavan, who was also present at the press conference, demanded Urjit Patel's resignation."The RBI has lost its autonomous status under the Narendra Modi government...Demonetisation was a one man decision. Therefore, we demand the resignation of Urjit Patel," Mr Shinde alleged."Even today, citizens cannot withdraw cash from the bank accounts," he claimed, adding that the Congress was with the citizens, who are facing hardships due to the note ban," he added.The two leaders were talking to reporters after a meeting of the state-level committee formed to hold protests over the demonetisation issue.Mr Chavan alleged that the Centre's interference in the functioning of RBI has increased.