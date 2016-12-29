Congress To Intensify Agitation Against Demonetisation: Mumbai Party Chief Sanjay Nirupam

Congress would intensify its protest against demonetisation with a series of agitations in coming days, party's Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam said in Mumbai."Government has gone berserk by ignoring hardship faced by the people of the country, and this has escalated after demonetisation. When we want to ask questions to government, we are put under house-arrest," Mr Nirupam said, speaking to reporters today."This is why AICC has decided to hold protests at collectors' offices across the country on January 6 when we would try to sensitise the government," he said.He also demanded that RBI come forth with the latest data with regard to the money deposited in banks post-demonetisation."In initial days of demonetisation, RBI came up with the figures of deposited money on regular basis, but unfortunately it has stopped doing so which indicates that more money than estimated has come into the bank coffers which is definitely a sign of failure of demonetisation," he said.Women Congress workers in Mumbai would organise `thali-belan' protest march at Mahalaxmi here on January 8, he said. "Our women workers will try and awaken this slumbering government," he said.Mr Nirupam also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come clean on graft allegations levelled by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi "on the basis of Income Tax documents"."Unfortunately Modi has maintained a stoic silence and he is not responding at all over this grave issue. At least he should have come forward to deny it," Mr Nirupam said.He also announced launch of helpline number 9223-90-6666. "People who have gone through endless pain during last 50 days and faced the brunt of demonetisation can share their agony and anguish (on helpline)," he said.