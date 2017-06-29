Congress President Sonia Gandhi Praises ISRO On GSAT-17 Launch GSAT-17 was today successfully launched by a heavy duty rocket of Arianespace from the spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today complimented the ISRO for the successful launch of India's



"Right from its inception, the space scientists at ISRO have worked hard to bolster the scientific temper of this country. This latest addition to its long list of achievements has once again made every Indian proud," she said in a statement.







Configured around I-3K extended bus, GSAT-17 with a lift-off mass of about 3,477 kg carries payloads in Normal C- band, Extended C-band and S-band to provide various communication services.



It also carries equipment for meteorological data relay and satellite based search and rescue services being provided by earlier INSAT satellites.



The European launcher Arianespace Flight VA238 blasted off from Ariane Launch Complex No 3 (ELA 3) at Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2:45 am IST,a few minutes delayed than the scheduled time of 2:29 am.



GSAT-17 was injected shortly after orbiting co-passenger Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat SEAN in a flawless flight lasting about 39 minutes.



