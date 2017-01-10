Collapse
Expand

Congress Manifesto Offers To End VIP Culture In Punjab

All India | Written by | Updated: January 10, 2017 01:13 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Manifesto Offers To End VIP Culture In Punjab

Click to Play

Dr Manmohan Singh releases the Congress manifesto for the Punjab assembly elections.

New Delhi/Chandigarh:  The Congress manifesto for the Punjab assembly elections was released today by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in New Delhi. The manifesto was released simultaneously in six other cities of the state.

Besides the key promise of working to end VVIP culture, the manifesto also says if elected, the Congress government will provide meals at Rs 5 for the poor, loan waiver for the farmers, job to every household, free education to girls, 33% reservation to women in all government jobs, and an end to the drugs menance in the state. All this, along with several sweeping legislative and police reforms, will be done within four weeks of coming to power, the manifesto says.

The manifesto lists out a series of promises the party will implement when elected to power. These include:

Ending VIP culture
  • Abolishing red beacon lights except on emergency vehicles
  • 90% cut in security personnel for politicians and officials
  • 2-year ban on foreign travel except where mandatory
Punjab river water for people of the state only
  • No new canal construction, including Sutlej-Yamuna Link, to be allowed
  • Intra-state river water distribution and infrastructure to be strengthened
War against drugs
  • Zero tolerance policy for smugglers, peddlers, police officers, politicians, bureaucrats or the public indulging in drug trafficking
  • Fast-track courts to try out cases under the NDPS Act
  • Confiscation of Drug Dealers' Property Act within 30 days of assuming power
  • Closure of 5% liquor vends every year
Employment generation
  • One lakh taxis, commercial and other vehicles per year to be provided to unemployed youth at subsidised rates
  • 25000 tractors with other tools for unemployed youth
  • Job in every household through creation of new jobs over 5 years
  • Unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 per month to those registered with the bureaus till job is provided 
Industry and Trade
  • Electricity tariff for industry to be frozen at Rs 5/unit for next 5 years
Agriculture and Allied Occupations
  • Karza Maufi - loan waiver
  • Continuation of free power to farmers
  • New law to prevent sale and kurki of farmers' land by lending agencies
  • Farmers' pension scheme raising ex-gratia to families of suicide victims to Rs. 10 lakh
  • Increase in crop compensation, crop insurance
For Dalits, OBCs and Minorities
  • Free house or 5 marla land to homeless families in these categories which have an annual income less than Rs. 5 lakh
  • Strict enforcement of reservation in government jobs for Scheduled Caste families, job for at least one person in every such family
  • Increase in government job reservation for OBCs from 12% to 15%
  • Reservation for Other Backward Castes in educational institutions to be doubled from 5 to 10%
Education
  • Regularization of jobs for all contractual teachers and redressal of teachers' grievances
Women Empowerment
  • 33% reservation for women in all government jobs including contractual appointments
  • Free education for girls for Class I to PhD
  • Crisis centres in all districts to help women affected by domestic violence
The manifesto further promises extensive power reforms in the state, infrastructure development, environment protection, promotion of Punjabiat, along with measures for cooperatives, street vendors, labourers, safai karamcharis, pensioners and senior citizens. Jewellers and defence personnel, as well as lambardars, chowkidars, FPS/ration depot holders and aided school teachers have also been offered something in the manifesto.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWould Have Suspended You, Sushma Swaraj Tweets To Man Requesting Transfer
Punjab assembly electionsPunjab Assembly Elections 2017Punjab Pollspunjab polls 2016Punjab polls CongressManmohan SinghCongress manifestoCongress Manifesto Punjab

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreDangalPassengersAllied

................................ Advertisement ................................