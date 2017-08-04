Congress Frowns As BJP Plans To Hold Quiz On Deendayal Upadhyay In UP

The Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to "distort" the glorious history of the country in the garb of a quiz on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) icon Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. "The quiz on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya is a deliberate attempt to distort the glorious history of the country, including the role played by our revered freedom fighters in the freedom struggle. People of the country will never forgive the BJP for their act," UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said."Was there no concrete role played by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in nation building? It is really unfortunate," he added.Rebutting the charges levelled by the Congress, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "We do not believe in distorting history. It was done by the communists with active support from the Congress. The teaching and concepts of Deendayal Upadhyaya like Antyodaya and integral humanism (ekaatma manavaad) have been widely acknowledged."He said that Pandit Upadhyaya was a well-known personality outside India, but it is ironical that in the annals of Indian history, he is yet to get a fair share. Mr Tripathi said that every political party has the right to spread its ideology among the youngsters. The quiz on Deendayal Upadhyaya will be held across UP on August 26 for students in classes 9 and 10. The quiz will be conducted by the Deendayal Upadhyaya Janma Shataabdi Samaroh Samiti.