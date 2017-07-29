Congress Express Delivers 40 Gujarat Lawmakers To Bengaluru Resort

The Congress has left behind in Gujarat four senior MLAs

Gandhinagar / Bengaluru: The Congress has sequestered 40 of its legislators from Gujarat in faraway Bangalore as it tries to prevent more defections ahead of crucial elections in which Ahmed Patel, political secretary to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, is seeking to return to the Rajya Sabha. Six Congress legislators, all loyal to veteran politician Shankarsinh Vagehla, have resigned since Thursday, with three joining the BJP. The rebellion is seen as Mr Vagehla's revenge after his exit last week from the Congress, which refused to project him as its presumptive chief minister in assembly elections later this year.