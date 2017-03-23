SM Krishna Says Can't See Ex-Party Congress 'Ever Recovering Lost Ground'

Highlights SM Krishna 'disappointed with Congress leadership'; joins BJP Says Congress 'clinging to dynasty', leaves party after nearly 46 years Takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi, says "politics cannot be a part-time job"

Former Congress veteran SM Krishna, who has now joined the BJP, told NDTV today that he was unhappy with the Congress leadership under Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. "Unfortunately I have been so disappointed with the approach of the present leadership and that's where I feel that the Congress - as long as it clings to a dynastic succession - I do not see them ever recovering lost ground," he said, adding that the party leaders had a wrong approach to the "rank and file of the party"."Politics cannot be a part-time job, there is a disconnect", Mr Krishna said in a dig at Rahul Gandhi, who is the vice-president of the Congress Party.Asked whether this was political opportunism as alleged by his critics, Mr Krishna said, "whatever I did or said, there is going to be opposition to that. So if someone says I have been doing opportunistic politics, it is for the people to decide if it is so, or by my sense of commitment to the country."Mr Krishna was also asked about an old video showing PM Modi ridiculing him for reading out the Portuguese Foreign Minister's speech at the United Nations in 2011. He said, "I just read the first two lines of the speech... and the media made much of that. So based on the media reports many commented, and PM Modi's comment was also one of them".After nearly 46 years with the Congress and stints as External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister, the 84-year-old Mr Krishna surprised everyone by joining the BJP on Wednesday. The veteran leader was Foreign Minister from 2009 to 2012 and Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004.He joined the BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah.