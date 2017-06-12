Congress Appoints Fairoz Khan Of Jammu and Kashmir As New NSUI President

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who is in-charge of the frontal organisations of the party, recommended his appointment after personally interviewing those who were shortlisted for the post.

Fairoz Khan of Jammu and Kashmir is the new president of the National Students' Union of India

New Delhi:  The Congress today appointed Fairoz Khan of Jammu and Kashmir as the new president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the party's student wing.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who is in-charge of the frontal organisations of the party, recommended his appointment after personally interviewing those who were shortlisted for the post.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accorded her approval to the appointment of Fairoz Khan as NSUI President for a period of two years with immediate effect," a statement from AICC General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi said.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier formed a screening committee to shortlist deserving candidates for the presidentship of all India NSUI.

He later personally interviewed the shortlisted candidates and in consultation with the committee decided to appoint Fairoz Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

