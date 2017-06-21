Confirmed: Krushna Abhishek's Comedy Company Will Not Replace Kapil Sharma's Show Krushna Abhishek, who has worked with Kapil Sharma previously said that his show will air at a new time and it won't replace The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna Abhishek will promote Comedy Company on Kapil Sharma's show (Image courtesy (L): kapilsharma) New Delhi: Highlights "There is nothing to do with Kapil or his show," says Krushna Sunil Grover will reportedly make guest appearances on Krushna's show Kapil Sharma and Krushna are co-stars of Comedy Nights Bachao Comedy Company. However, Krushna denied the reports and said his show will air at a new time and it won't replace The Kapil Sharma Show. "There is no controversy in it, there is nothing to do with Kapil or his show. Kapil's show airs from 9 pm to 10 pm and I will do my show from 8 pm to 9 pm.



"When I used to do Comedy Nights Bachao then our shows used to come at the same time, then at that time people did not know what to see. Both of us have now come to the same channel," he added.



Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma have previously worked in Jubilee Comedy Circus (2011). Krushna, who has also acted in films like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment said that he wishes to promote Comedy Company on Kapil Sharma's show. "In fact, I have told the channel that I will go to Kapil's show to promote our show. I think for the first time in the last five years, we are going to share the same stage together. I am eagerly waiting for my show to start and to go on Kapil's show," he told IANS.



Meanwhile, Comedy Company will also feature Kapil Sharma's former co-stars Ali Asgar, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra and



Sunil Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show after his alleged fight with the Kapil Sharma, the show's boss. Kapil Sharma is accused of hitting Sunil Grover with a show while flying to India from Melbourne. Mr Sharma, who was allegedly drunk, also had a fight with his other castmates. Soon, Sunil Grover left the show and refused to return. Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar too quit Kapil Sharma's show.



The viewership of Kapil Sharma's show dropped enormously after Sunil Grover's exit. Later, comedian Raju Srivastava and Upasna Singh were included in the cast.



Over the weekend, Sunil Grover hosted a special show for Salman Khan's forthcoming film Tubelight, on which the actor promoted the film. (With IANS inputs)



