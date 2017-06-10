Confirmed: Aamir Khan To Star In Astronaut Rakesh Sharma Biopic Aamir Khan will also produce the film with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film, titled Salute, will be directed by Mahesh Mathai

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Aamir Khan's film on Rakesh Sharma is called Salute Aamir Khan will also co-produce the movie Aamir is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta Salute, will be Aamir Khan's second biopic after the insanely successful Dangal, which is recently



Mahesh Mathai is a well-known ad filmmaker and has also made films like Bhopal Express and Broken Threads. Meanwhile, Aamir has previously collaborated with Ronnie Screwvala on Delhi Belly and Peepli Live. Aamir has worked with Siddharth Roy Kapur (when he headed UTV films) in films like Rang De Basanti and PK. However, Salute will be produced by Siddharth under his recently launched Roy Kapur Films.



Meanwhile, Aamir is working on his latest film, the aforementioned Thugs Of Hindostan which reunites him with his Dhoom: 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, and co-star Katrina Kaif. Thugs Of Hindostan is reportedly Yash Raj Films' new heist drama series.



Aamir Khan was last seen in 2016's Dangal in the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played his onscreen daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film ruled the Indian box office till S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion released in April, this year.



(With IANS inputs)



