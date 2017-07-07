Condoms, Contraceptives, Family Planning Tips For Newlyweds In UP

Newlyweds in Uttar Pradesh will soon receive an unusual wedding gift from the state government - condoms and oral contraceptives - as part of a scheme to be launched on World Population Day on July 11.A 'Nayi Pahal' kit to be distributed among couples will have, besides condoms and contraceptives, a message on safe sex, and the importance of family planning, a pack of towels and handkerchiefs, nail-cutter, comb and mirror.The kits are to be distributed by ASHA or Accredited Social Health Activist workers.The scheme is part of the central government's "Mission Parivar Vikas" project for seven states that have the highest birth rate. These are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Assam.The idea is also to encourage communication between couples and mutual decision-making on planning children, a health official said.The scheme, dubbed as "Shagun" by some, has been panned by the Opposition. "If they want to take out such an initiative then it should be planned well and organised," said Congress leader PL Punia.