Come Out In Large Numbers To Vote: UP Governor To People

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today exhorted the voters to "come out in large numbers" for exercising their franchise in the assembly polls and choose "a good candidate, a good party and a good government"."Sab log dekh hi rahe hain (all the people are watching)," quipped Mr Naik when asked to comment on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Supreme Court's order for lodging an FIR against state minister Gayatri Prajapati whom a woman has accused of sexual assault.The Governor was talking to reporters at Phaphamau, on the outskirts of the city, where he was taking part in the convocation ceremony of UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University."I do not wish to speak much on the Gayatri Prajapati episode," Mr Naik said, adding "the ongoing elections are an opportunity before the people of the state"."I urge them all to come out in large numbers. Booths where cent per cent voting is recorded will be awarded after the elections are over. It is the right of every citizen to vote for a good candidate, a good party and a good government. The people of the state must exercise this right," the UP Governor said.