Collegium Recalls Recommendation On Delhi High Court Judge's Transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has recalled its recommendation, made a year ago, to transfer a Delhi High Court judge to the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana High Court, a senior functionary aware of the development said.The collegium had recommended the transfer of the judge over a year ago. But about four months ago, the government had returned the recommendation.Now, the collegium, a body of top five judges of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of India, has recalled its recommendation. The recommendation was recalled in late June-early July, the functionary said.The recommendation was made by the then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur, who had expressed anguish in an open court in August last year, over the delay on the part of the government in processing this and other transfers.Yet another recommendation to transfer Uttarakhand High Chief Justice K M Joseph as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana High Court is still pending with the government since May, 2016.As per the established procedure, the recommendations of appointment, transfer and elevation of high court and Supreme Court judges are sent to the government. The government can return the file once, but usually agrees to it if the collegium reiterates its recommendation.The Modi government has on a few occasions returned the recommendations despite being reiterated by the collegium.